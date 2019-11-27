Neither Liverpool nor Napoli could secure their place in the last 16 of the Champions League as Jurgen Klopp's side drew 1-1 with their Italian visitors at Anfield.

The Reds – whose only previous defeat in all competitions this season came against Napoli in September – wanted a victory to secure top spot in Group E with a match to spare.

Yet it was Napoli, also wanting a win to ensure their progression, who took the lead thanks to Dries Mertens' composed 21st-minute finish.

Roberto Firmino missed two big chances to equalise, though it was Dejan Lovren who proved the unlikely hero for the Premier League leaders with a towering header as the points were shared in Klopp's 100th European match as a coach.

Liverpool were dealt a blow in the 19th minute, Fabinho unable to continue after sustaining an apparent ankle injury in a collision with Hirving Lozano.

Georginio Wijnaldum replaced his stricken team-mate, but Napoli took full advantage of some disorganised Liverpool defending – Mertens keeping his cool when one-on-one with Alisson after latching onto Giovanni Di Lorenzo's long ball.

VAR checked the legality of Napoli's opener on two counts, first for a potential foul from Mertens on Virgil van Dijk and then for offside, but the goal was allowed to stand.

James Milner was denied by Alex Meret before half-time, though Kalidou Koulibaly had to spare his goalkeeper's blushes when he hooked Firmino's effort off the line.

Though Firmino squandered another fine chance just after the hour, Lovren made no mistake two minutes later as he headed in from James Milner's corner – Mertens' appeals for a foul falling on deaf ears.

And though there was no late winner for Liverpool on this occasion, Napoli failed to muster another opening at the other end as their winless run under Carlo Ancelotti was stretched to seven games in all competitions.

What does it mean? Group E hanging in the balance

Group E could be the one to watch heading into matchweek six, with Liverpool, Napoli and Salzburg – who hammered Genk and have seven points – all in with a chance of securing a place in the knockout stages.

A draw for Liverpool away at Salzburg will be enough to see the defending champions and Napoli through, though the Reds would be out if they lost and Napoli beat Genk.

Mertens makes his mark

Napoli's forward only has four goals in Serie A so far this season, but already has five in this Champions League campaign, and took his chance in clinical fashion, with the goal coming from one of just two touches Napoli managed in Liverpool's box in the first half.

Fabinho's fitness a cause for concern

Ex-Monaco enforcer Fabinho has become a crucial player in Liverpool's midfield, and Klopp – who received a booking for complaining over a decision going against his side in first-half stoppage time – can only hope the Brazil international's issue will not be serious enough to keep him out for an extended amount of time heading into the festive period.

What's next?

Liverpool host Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday, with Napoli facing Bologna in Serie A a day later.