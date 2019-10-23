Hat-trick hero Mbappe plays every minute if he's fit - Tuchel By beIN SPORTS October 23, 2019 09:43 0:51 min PSG head coach Thomas Tuchel explained why hat-trick hero Kylian Mbappe was left out of the starting line-up in the French side's 5-0 win against Club Brugge. Interviews UEFA Champions League -Latest Videos 0:49 min Valverde and Lenglet urge caution on El Clasico 1:44 min Guardiola refuses to punish Foden for red card 1:22 min Born This Day - Pele turns 79 1:11 min Milojev not surprised fans made it into stadium' 0:51 min Hat-trick hero Mbappe plays every minute 1:08 min Juve as good as anyone 1:01 min Pochettino urges Spurs to build on confidence 0:44 min Every Atleti great has been booed - Simeone 3:59 min Juventus 2-1 Lokomotiv Moscow 4:32 min Report: Olympiacos 2-3 Bayern