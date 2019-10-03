Favre praises two-goal hero Hakimi By beIN SPORTS October 3, 2019 09:15 0:25 min Lucien Favre was full of praise for 20-year-old Achraf Hakimi, after his two goals guided Borussia Dortmund to victory in the UEFA Champions League. Interviews UEFA Champions League -Latest Videos 3:47 min Report: Zenit 3-1 Benfica 4:02 min Lille 1-2 Chelsea 4:48 min Report: Barcelona 2-1 Inter 3:18 min Report: Leipzig 0-2 Lyon 4:53 min Report: Valencia 0-3 Ajax 5:01 min Report: Liverpool 4-3 Salzburg 4:00 min Report: Slavia Prague 0-2 Dortmund 3:40 min Report: Genk 0-0 Napoli 23:13 min News Summary 2:49 min Bernardo's not racist - Guardiola