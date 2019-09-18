Atalanta endured a miserable first game in the Champions League as they lost 4-0 to a Mislav Orsic-inspired Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday.

Orsic struck a fine hat-trick after Marin Leovac's opener to bring a stylish end to a run of 11 consecutive defeats in the competition for the Croatian champions.

Often one of Serie A's most exciting teams last season as they famously secured a place in Europe's elite tournament for the first time, Atalanta produced next to nothing in attack and were exposed all too easily at the back in a humbling defeat.

Dani Olmo's brilliant run led to Leovac's opener, the full-back converting Petar Stojanovic's cross from the right from barely six yards out.

Atalanta's susceptibility at the back was punished again 31 minutes in, Orsic side-footing home a fine finish from the edge of the box after more good work from Olmo and Leovac.

Dinamo fans were in raptures before the break, Stojanovic providing another telling cross that was diverted back across goal by Arijan Ademi, giving Orsic the simple task of nodding the ball into the net.

There was something of an Atalanta response after the interval, with Mario Pasalic volleying wide from a good position, but the miss was about the best Gian Piero Gasperini's side could muster.

Orsic compounded their misery and made it a night to remember for Dinamo, slotting in his third goal in confident fashion after Kevin Theophile-Catherine's hopeful ball caught out the entire Atalanta backline.

Duvan Zapata, at last, had a couple of openings but Dominik Livakovic produced a brilliant one-handed save to deny the striker before he prodded wide when played clean through.