Mitch Freeley

Tottenham will face off against Bayern Munich for the first time ever on Tuesday evening, looking to get their Champions League campaign back on track. Spurs squandered a two-goal lead to draw with Olympiacos in match-day one and will be targeting a positive result against the German giants.

The 2-1 weekend victory over Southampton was exactly what Mauricio Pochettino needed following after being knocked out by league two side Colchester in the EFL Cup. Pochettino will be impressed by how his side battled back with a man down to get the win for the first time in three games.

Son Heung-min already has two goals and two assists in just five Premier League starts and will have to be at his best if Spurs are to get a result against Bayern. The South Korean has had experience playing against the German giants during his spells with Hamburg and Bayer Leverkusen and could hold the key for a famous European win for Spurs.

Tottenham Predicted Team

Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies; Ndombele, Winks, Sissoko; Eriksen; Son, Kane

When – Tuesday 1st October

Where – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Channel – HD 11

Kick-Off – 22:00

Bayern will be looking to continue their run of impressive form when they make the trip to North London on Tuesday. FCB survived a late scare at the weekend to eventually run out as 3-2 winners against Paderborn, although boss Niko Kovic will be concerned at the defensive ability of his side. Despite this Bayern are now top of the Bundesliga ahead of rivals Borussia Dortmund.

Since losing to Dortmund in the Super Cup, Bayern has been undefeated in eight games in all competitions. Last time out in the Champions League, it was a routine 3-0 win against Red Star Belgrade, with Kingsley Coman, Thomas Muller and Robert Lewandowski getting on the scoresheet.

Lewandowski has had a sensational start to the season, notching 12 goals in 9 appearances so far this season. The Polish international will lead the line and has the quality to trouble the very best defences in Europe.

Bayern Munich Predicted Team

Neuer; Pavard, Sule, Boateng, Alaba; Kimmich, Thiago; Gnabry, Coutinho, Coman; Lewandowski

