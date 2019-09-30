

Barcelona faces off against Inter Milan in one of the standout games of matchday two looking to get their first victory in the Champions League this season. Barca had keeper ter Stagen to thank in matchday one, as he saved a penalty in the 0-0 draw away to Borussia Dortmund. Ernesto Valverde has been feeling the strain in recent weeks and will need a statement win in the Champions League to kick-start their campaign.

Domestically Barca registered their first away win in five games with a 2-0 victory over Getafe. Luis Suarez and Junior Firpo got on the scoresheet in a game which saw defender Clement Lenglet sent off in the second half.

With Lionel Messi sidelined with a thigh injury, the emphasis will fall on Antoine Griezmann to make the difference under the lights at the Nou Camp. The summer signing has quickly adjusted to life in La Liga with his new side registering three goals and two assists in seven league starts. Messi is reportedly out for a few weeks, and it will be interesting to see what relationship Griezmann can strike up with Luis Suarez in his absence.

Barcelona Predicted Team

Ter Stagen, Firpo, Lenglet, Semedo, Arthur, Rakitic, de Jong, Griezmann, Suarez, Perez

When – Wednesday 2nd October

Where – Nou Camp

Channel – HD 1

Online – beIN CONNECT

Kick-Off – 22:00

As for Inter, they needed a stoppage-time goal from Nicolò Barella to ensure a share of the points with Sparta Prague in matchday one. It was hardly an impressive start from the Italian giants and coach Antonio Conte will be demanding a much better performance from his side as they travel to Barcelona.

Domestically, Inter has been perfect with six wins from their opening six games. Alexis Sanchez had an eventful game as Inter ran out 3-1 winners away to Sampdoria. The Chilian star scored his sides second goal before getting sent off at the start of the second half. Still, Inter held on for the win to maintain their place at the top of the standings.

Alexis Sanchez will be relishing the opportunity to test himself against his former club on Wednesday evening. It has been a difficult few years for the winger at an ill-fated spell at Manchester United, still, the move to Inter could be just what the 30-year old needs. Fresh from scoring his first goal at his new club, don’t be surprised if the mercurial attacker gets amongst the goals against Barca.

Inter Milan Predicted Team

Handanovic; Godin, de Vrij, Skriniar; Asamoah, Sensi, Brozovic, Barella, Candreva, Lukaku, Sanchez

