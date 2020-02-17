UEFA Champions League

Borussia Dortmund Vs PSG – Live Stream

Mitch Freeley

The yellow wall will roar into life again on Tuesday evening as Borussia Dortmund welcome Ligue 1 leaders PSG to the Westfalenstadion. Both sides have endured frustrating seasons in Europe and will be hoping progression to the quarter-finals can kick-start their Champions League aspirations.

Lucian Favre’s side is in the mix for the league title and will be aiming to keep pace with fellow Champions League sides Bayern and RB Leipzig. Borussia Dortmund has already bowed out in the DFP Pokal, faltering to Werder Breman 3-2. Meaning that the Bundesliga and Champions League are up for grabs this season.

Dortmund strengthened significantly in January with an eye on success both at home and abroad. Erling Braut Håland became the first teenager to score in every group game of the Champions League, this alongside his impressive goal scoring record convinced BVB to sign the Norwegian striker. Whilst the late capture of Emre Can on loan from Juventus adding some much-needed competition in midfield.

Last time out in the league, BVB thumped Eintracht Frankfurt 4-0 to warm up for PSG in some style. Erling Braut Håland made it eight goals in five Bundesliga starts to continue his impressive run.

In team news, playmaker Julian Brandt has been ruled out of the game after injuring his ankle against Bayer Leverkusen. It also seems that Marco Reus will not recover in time after picking up a muscle injury three weeks ago. Erling Braut Håland should reprise his role in attack and should be joined with Jadon Sancho and Thorgan Hazard.

Borussia Dortmund Predicted Team

Burki; Akanji, Hummels, Zagadou; Hakimi, Witsel, Can, Guerreiro; Hazard, Braut Håland, Hazard

Date- 18th February 2020 Kick-Off – 23:00 Mecca

Channel – HD12 Live Stream - beIN CONNECT

PSG know full well that the Champions League is the true barometer of their success each season. With a ninth straight Ligue 1 title all but certain, Thomas Tuchel knows how important it will be to progress to the quarter-finals for the first time since the 2015–16 season. Having crashed out at the round of sixteen in the last three campaigns, the pressure is on the German boss to deliver success against his former side.

Domestically, PSG is on for a fourth domestic treble in five seasons having secured a place in the last ever Coupe de la League final. Whilst the Parisians are still in the quarter-finals of the Coupe de France.

Last time out in the league, PSG produced an almighty fightback battling back from 3-1 down at half-time to eventually secure a 4-4 draw away to Amiens. Teenage defender Tanguy Kouassi scored twice for the Parians, who took a 4-3 lead on the 75th minute. However, Amiens had other ideas and Serhou Guirassy struck in stoppage time to secure a deserved share of the spoils for Luka Elsner’s side.

Heading into the contest Tuchel will be well aware that he needs to keep his stars happy and healthy heading into the season-defining game. The number one headache for the German boss will be what attacking combination he will use in Dortmund. Both Neymar and Kylian Mbappe have been in fine form in the league and will need to transfer that onto the European stage.

In team news, Neymar and Mbappe should be back in contention after being rested at the weekend. Whilst the likes of Marquinhos, Marco Veratti and Juan Bernat should continue in the side after coming off the bench against Amiens. Thomas Tuchel could also employ four attackers for the game in Dortmund, but opt for a more conservative formation ahead of the second leg in Paris.

PSG Predicted Team

Navas, Meunier, Kehrer, Marquinhos, Bernat; Verratti, Gueye; Di Maria, Sarabia, Neymar, Mbappe

It certainly promises to be a fascinating encounter two of the most attack-minded sides in Europe face off. You can follow all the action and the remaining Champions League games via beIN CONNECT.