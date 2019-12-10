Mitch Freeley

Tottenham head to Munich already qualified for the round of sixteen, however, new boss Jose Mourinho will be looking to lay down a marker in what will be the first test of Spurs' Champions League credentials under his watch.

Bayern has already assured top-spot in group B and will be looking to get away unscathed from the contest ahead of tests in the Bundesliga before the winter break. Caretaker boss Hansi Flick had made a promising start with the Bavarian giants, however back to back defeats to Bayern Leverkusen and current league leaders Borussia Mönchengladbach leave Bayern in seventh place and seven points off the top.

After publicly backing Flick, the Bayern hierarchy are likely looking at candidates for a permanent role at the Allianz especially in light of recent results. Former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino one of the favourites for the role.

With qualification assured, Flick will likely rest a number of key players including Manuel Neuer, Thomas Muller and Robert Lewandowski. After missing out on the weekend through suspension, Javi Martenez should return to the starting lineup. Serge Gnabry scored four in the return fixture in London, and the German attacker is likely to lead the line for the side.

Bayern Predicted Team

Ulreich; Pavard, Boateng, Martinez, Davies; Kimmich, Tolisso, Coutinho; Coman, Perisic, Gnabry

Date – Wednesday 11th December 2019

Time – 23:00 Mecca

Channel – 11HD

Online – beIN CONNECT

With a place in the round of sixteen already secured, Jose Mourinho has made it clear that he will be sending out a second-string side at the Allianz on Wednesday evening. Last time out in the Champions League, Spurs battled back to a 4-2 win against Olympiacos in Mourinho’s home debut in the dugout.

The Portuguese coach has overseen an upturn in fortunes of the North London giants since departing with Mauricio Pochettino. Just one defeat from his opening five games leaves Spurs in seventh place and one point outside the top four. Son min Heung scored a stunning solo goal at the weekend, as Tottenham brushed aside Burnley 5-0.

With Wolves and Chelsea coming up in the league, this will be the opportunity to rest some of his established names. Mourinho has already indicated that the likes of Harry Kane will not start meaning that youngster Troy Parrott could get his first start in the Champions League. Kyle Walker-Peters, Oliver Skipp and keeper Alfie Whiteman could be some other young players in the starting lineup.



Tottenham Predicted Team

Whiteman; Walker-Peters, Foyth, Vertonghen, Rose; Skipp, Dier, Eriksen; Son, Sessegnon, Parrott

Spurs will be hoping to continue their good form under Mourinho but will face a stern test from a Bayern Munich side looking to bounce back from two consecutive defeats.


