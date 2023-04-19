Watch Bayern Munich vs Man City on beIN SPORTS



Manchester City will face Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals for the second straight year after an Erling Haaland goal secured a 1-1 draw and a 4-1 aggregate last-eight win over Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

The Norwegian missed a first-half penalty but muscled his way upfield midway through the second half, lashing past Bayern goalkeeper Yann Sommer for his 48th goal in 41 appearances this season.

Bayern had a second-half goal struck off for offside and scored a late penalty through Joshua Kimmich but were again haunted by their inability to make possession and chances count on the scoreboard.

City will play in the semis for the third straight year but face manager Pep Guardiola's old foe Real, who scored two injury time goals to spectacularly turn the tie their way on the way to winning the title last season.

A closer look from our panel on the teams tonight!

Our panel takes a closer look at the teams ahead of our main game at the Allianz Arena.



Arsene Wenger can only see Man City progress tonight!



"Every City player is better than the Bayern players!"



Last time out Errling Haaland caused mayhem! Are we expecting more of the same from our favourite Norwegian goal machine?



As for Bayern, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting starts in attack, which will be a huge boost for the Bavarian giants! Meanwhile, Sadio Mane has to settle for a place on the bench.



Straight down to business with the team news! Manchester City look pretty solid with this lineup! Expect John Stones to amble into midfield when City have possession tonight! (Which will be often!)



📋 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 📋



XI | Ederson, Stones, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan (C), Bernardo, Grealish, Haaland



Good evening! Welcome to the live blog of Bayern Munich vs Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League! FC Bayern have it all to do tonight in the second-leg as they look to overturn a huge 3-0 deficit against the reigning Premier League champions, Manchester City. Join me for all the build-up, team news and match commentary.