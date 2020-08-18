We want to be the best team in Europe: Gnabry vows treble-chasing Bayern are ready for Lyon

Serge Gnabry says winning the Champions League would be "the icing on the cake" for goal-hungry Bayern Munich this season.

They must beat Lyon in the semi-finals to earn a shot at the trophy on Sunday in Lisbon, and Gnabry believes Bayern are in the mood to go all the way.

The 8-2 destruction of Barcelona last Friday demonstrated Bayern's threat, and Gnabry says Bayern are eager to add to their domestic double.

"With winning it, you're the best team in Europe. That's what we want to be," the former Arsenal forward said.

"It's how we want to end a season that has been fantastic for us. It would be the icing on the cake for us to be the best team in Europe.

"It's a great challenge and that's what we want to achieve."

Gnabry has hit seven goals in the competition for Bayern this season, including four in the stunning 7-2 win at Tottenham back in October.

In the Bundesliga, they plundered 100 goals in the 34-game season.

Germany international Gnabry says Bayern's players are talking each day about the opportunity that lies ahead of them, with the 'bubble' in Lisbon allowing the group to strengthen their bond.

"It's a lot of fun to be together. The spirit within the team and the relationship between the players, it's really good," Gnabry said.

There is an understandable wariness about Lyon though, given their unexpected run to the last four, and the sense from outside the Bayern camp that the French underdogs could spring a surprise by going all the way.

"We know they've beaten Juventus and they've beaten Manchester City, where both of those teams were the favourites," Gnabry said.

"It looks like we are the favourites now, so we have to be careful not to let them beat us.

"We know they are very strong on the counter-attacks and they are good defensively. We have to be on the front foot from the first minute and try to play a good game."