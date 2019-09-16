UEFA Champions League Preview – Group B

Mitch Freeley

The Champions League is back underway in a matter of days, and beIN SPORTS has you covered with coverage of every game from Europe's premium club competition. Ahead of the kick-off, we take a look at group B which include last season's finalists Tottenham.

Bayern Munich

Nickname - Stern des Südens (Star of the South)

FC Bayern’s quest for European glory begins in earnest in Group B, after a summer of change at the Bavarian club. Legendary wingers Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery have left the side alongside midfielder James Rodrigez. Philippe Coutinho, Ivan Perisic and Mickaël Cuisance have all joined to fill the gaps. After bowing out in the round of sixteen last season, the pressure will be on Coach Robert Kovac to reach the latter stages.

Player to Watch – German winger Serge Gnabry was the standout player for Bayern last season and is primed for a big Champions League campaign. The former Arsenal youth prospect has blossomed into a fine player with the technical abilities that enable him to thrive at the top level. Gnabry is expected to be the first choice on the right-wing this season and will be relishing the chance to test himself against the very best Europe has to offer.

Red Star Belgrade

Nickname – Zvezda (The Star)

Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade will be looking to cause an upset after an encouraging 2018/19 campaign in the Champions League. Pushed on by feverous support at the Rajko Mitić Stadium also known as the Marakana. Red Star defeated four sides to reach the group stages including Young Boys of Switzerland and Danish champions F.C. Copenhagen.

Player to Watch – Serbian born defender Miloš Degenek could be the calming influence at the back that Red Star needs to upset the odds in Group B. The Australian international defender signed on a permanent deal in the summer and will be looking to make a positive impact for his new side in central defence.

Olympiacos

Nickname - Thrylos (The Legend)

Greek side Olympiacos return to the Champions League for the first time since the 2017/18 season. Having defeated Krasnodar, İstanbul Başakşehir and Viktoria Plzeň in a mammoth qualification campaign, Pedro Martins side will be looking to make a splash in Group B. Olympiacos are likely to be battling it out with Red Star Belgrade for a place in the Europa League, but don’t be surprised if they can pull off a shock result against one of the big boys at home.

Player to Watch – Veteran playmaker Mathieu Valbuena was signed in the summer, and his experience will be vital if Olympiacos are to progress. At 34 years Valbuena might not start every game, but his role as a playmaker feeding deadly striker Yusef El Arabi could be key in a successful campaign for the Greek side.

Tottenham

Nickname – Spurs

Last season’s Champions League finalists will be looking for a similar campaign in what will be a first full season at the brand new Tottenham Hotspur season. Against the odds last season, Spurs reached the final following titanic fight-backs against Man City and Ajax. Add in that Spurs have strengthened their squad with the midfield signings of Tanguy Ndombele and Giovani Lo Celso and the North London side have the potential to go deep into the knock-out stages.

Player to Watch – Harry Kane will lead the line for Spurs, and will be eager to make up for a dismal showing in the Champions League final. Having rushed back from an ankle injury picked up against Man City, the Three Lions striker was a shadow of himself in the Madrid final. After recovering in the summer Kane will be raring to go again, and perhaps go one step further to lift the title.

Group B Fixtures

Match Day 1

Olympiakos Vs Tottenham Hotspur

Bayern Munich Vs Red Star Belgrade

Match Day 2

Red Star Belgrade Vs Olympiakos

Tottenham Hotspur Vs Bayern Munich

Match Day 3

Olympiakos Vs Bayern Munich

Tottenham Hotspur Vs Red Star Belgrade

Match Day 4

Bayern Munich Vs Olympiakos

Red Star Belgrade Vs Tottenham Hotspur

Match Day 5

Red Star Belgrade Vs Bayern Munich

Tottenham Hotspur Vs Olympiakos

Match Day 6

Bayern Munich Vs Tottenham Hotspur

Olympiakos Vs Red Star Belgrade



