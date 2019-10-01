Tottenham concede seven at home for first time in Bayern humiliation

Tottenham conceded seven goals at home for the first time in a major competition in a 7-2 thrashing inflicted by Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Mauricio Pochettino's side, beaten in the final by Liverpool last season, were humiliated at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Group B on Tuesday.

Son Heung-min gave Spurs the lead but goals from Joshua Kimmich and Robert Lewandowski turned it around for the Bundesliga champions before the break.

Serge Gnabry then hit four goals in the second half as Spurs collapsed in front of their own fans, conceding three times in the last seven minutes of normal time.

Pochettino's men have already shipped nine goals in the group stage this term after giving away a two-goal lead to draw at Olympiacos in their opener.

They will need to get back on track in matchweek three when they travel to Red Star Belgrade, who are second after beating the Greek giants.