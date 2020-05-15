This Day in Sport - Zidane's Wonder Volley

Gareth Messenger

It’s hard to believe that it’s already been 18 years since Zinedine Zidane executed that volley in Glasgow against Bayer Leverkusen.

This goal gave Real Madrid their ninth Champions League title in history, it was the winning goal of the final, and it propelled Zinedine Zidane to legendary status as a football player.

Before that first season at Real Madrid, Zidane was already one of the best footballers in the world, but he still had a lot to accomplish.

‘Zizou’ always felt like he needed to win something especially important at club level to be considered one of the best ever. He had already won it all with France, but he wasn’t having the same luck with Juventus.

This lack of success with his club is what pushed Zinedine Zidane to play for Real Madrid. But the players never imagined that success would catch up to him at club level this soon into his adventure with Los Blancos.

He won the Champions League in his first year and the La Liga title during his second season. However, there is no denying that his greatest moment with any club came during that first season at Madrid.

You all remember the moment; it was that volley he connected after an underwhelming cross from Roberto Carlos in the 2002 Champions League final against Bayer Leverkusen.

Time stopped at that moment and Zidane completed one of the most sublime pieces of skill ever witnessed in a football pitch.

The whole stadium cheered that moment, even some Leverkusen fans applauded the goal, despite it being the difference between the two teams at Hampden Park.