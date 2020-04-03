This Day in Sport - Liverpool Blitz Man City

Gareth Messenger

There has been plenty to celebrate for Liverpool fans under the stewardship of Jurgen Klopp.

Unbeaten runs domestically that felt like they would never, ever end.

One of the great comebacks the world has ever known against Barcelona.

The sixth European crown in Madrid.

One moment in time will always live long in the memory of those sporting the famous Red on Merseyside, will be that night at Anfield when Liverpool let loose, and City crumbled.

April 4, 2018, represented a real battle for the ages. Liverpool against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg. Two heavyweights in the English game doing battle on a European night. It wasn’t the first time the teams in the North-West of England had played a match with such intensity and scrutiny around it that season.

City’s only Premier League defeat, at the time, as they moved to the brink of the Premier League title was a 4-3 loss at Anfield in January that year – and yet again they were made to suffer in the face of Liverpool’s aggression and potent attack.

Anfield was at its most hostile – an atmosphere made famous for its intimidating nature. But there were some unsavoury incidents before kick-off when fans outside the ground damaged the Manchester City team coach on its way to the stadium. It brought out an “unreserved” apology from Liverpool and an investigation from Merseyside Police.

Aside from the disappointing distractions off the pitch, on it; Liverpool were mesmeric.

A flurry of first-half goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane either side of an Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain thunderbolt.

Cue ecstatic scenes at Anfield followed by celebratory applause and fist whirls in front of the Kop at full-time.

Liverpool, in Klopp’s trademark style, never looked back, while City collapsed and are still yet to achieve the European dream.