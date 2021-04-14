العربية
Savic receives four-game UEFA ban following Chelsea red card

Visionhaus via Getty Images

Atletico Madrid defender Stefan Savic will have to serve a four-game ban from UEFA club fixtures as punishment for his dismissal for violent conduct against Chelsea.

Savic was shown a straight red card after an incident involving Chelsea's Antonio Rudiger in the second leg of the Champions League last-16 tie at Stamford Bridge on March 17.

The Montenegro international has been disciplined by UEFA for "assaulting another player", as well as "directing abusive language at a match official".

Diego Simeone also received a warning over a late kick-off to the fixture, while the club itself received a €10,000 fine. Atleti were also ordered to pay a further €14,000 for "improper conduct of the team".

Atletico lost 2-0 on English soil – Hakim Ziyech and Emerson Palmieri scoring the goals – as the LaLiga side exited the competition 3-0 on aggregate.

Savic started all eight of his team's Champions League outings in 2020-21, with the dismissal against the Blues his third in the competition.

