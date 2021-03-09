العربية
English
UEFA Champions League
UEFA Champions League

Neymar ruled out of Champions League last-16 second leg between PSG and Barcelona

Neymar ruled out of Champions League last-16 second leg between PSG and Barcelona

Offside via Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar has been ruled out of the Champions League last-16 second leg against Barcelona.

The 29-year-old has been sidelined since suffering an adductor injury against Caen in the Coupe de France on February 10.

Having missed the thumping 4-1 first-leg victory at Camp Nou, Neymar had been hoping to return for the visit of his old club to the French capital, even if he was likely to be a substitute.

However, PSG issued an update on Tuesday to confirm the Brazil international remains out of action as he continues individual recovery work.

Left-back Juan Bernat is also still sidelined due to a knee injury, while striker Moise Kean is isolating after returning a positive coronavirus test last week.

neymar UEFA Champions League
Previous Ronaldo looks to break free of Porto as Haaland ai
Read
Ronaldo looks to break free of Porto as Haaland aims to continue hot streak - Champions League in Opta Numbers
Next

Latest Stories

>