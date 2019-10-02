Meunier praises 'mentally tough' PSG after Galatasaray win

Paris Saint-Germain defender Thomas Meunier hailed the mental toughness of his team-mates after their gritty 1-0 victory at Galatasaray in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Mauro Icardi scored his first PSG goal to secure all three points for Thomas Tuchel's team in a disciplined display against the Turkish champions in Istanbul.

PSG faced a hostile atmosphere away in the Group A clash, but kept their composure to make it back-to-back victories from their opening two matches.

Meunier was impressed with the resilience shown by PSG's players as they stood up to the intensity of the Ali Sami Yen Stadium.

"We knew it wouldn't be easy," said the 28-year-old Belgium international. "We saw what their 12th man brings with an atmosphere which got more intense every time they touched the ball.

"But I'm really proud of the team. We fought, we went into challenges, we resisted and we had a lot of chances. It could have been 2-0 or 3-0.

"We had the right mental strength and I think that's the most important thing.

"It was a perfect evening, also because of the draw between Club Brugge and Real [Madrid], which allowed us to go four points clear of the nearest team."

Idrissa Gueye praised the cool heads shown by PSG's players, with only three men booked against Galatasaray.

"We showed a lot of maturity today, though it was a difficult game," said the Senegal midfielder. "We were able to stay calm and keep our confidence. We tried to play from time to time, to move the ball forward and attack on the break.

"Everyone knows it's tough to take three points here. We did it, so we're happy."

PSG head coach Tuchel felt his side's dominance of the midfield area was integral to securing a victory which put them four points clear at the top of Group A.

He added: "The three midfielders were very good. I like that mix a lot. They bring balance to the team, they provide intensity and they're reliable.

"They're good in terms of combativeness but also creativity."