Liverpool won't face UEFA action over 'offensive' Origi banner

Liverpool will not face any action from UEFA after supporters displayed an inappropriate banner of Divock Origi ahead of last month's Champions League clash at Genk.

Reds fans unfurled the banner during the warm-up before the clash in Belgium and the club later condemned it as "offensive", suggesting it "perpetuated a racist stereotype".

However, the incident was not included in any official reports and so UEFA will not open a case, Omnisport understands.

Jurgen Klopp's side won the game 4-1 and also beat Genk in the return fixture on Tuesday to sit top of Group E in defence of their European crown.