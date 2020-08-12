Lewandowski's hot streak, PSG's Italian hoodoo - Champions League in Opta numbers

The Champions League has reached the quarter-final stage, with all four ties to be played over one leg in Lisbon over the next four days.

Last-eight regulars Barcelona and Bayern Munich meet in arguably the pick of the fixtures, while much-fancied Manchester City take on Juventus' conquerors Lyon.

Elsewhere, quarter-final debutants Atalanta and RB Leipzig will be looking to pull off upsets against Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid respectively.

Ahead of the mouthwatering ties, we take a look at the key Opta statistics.

Two hurdles from the final. Who makes it?



ATALANTA V PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN

0 - PSG have never won a game against Italian opposition in the Champions League, failing to keep a clean sheet in any of their previous six encounters.

1 - Atalanta are the first Champions League debutants to reach the quarter-finals since Leicester City in 2016-2017 and the first Italian side to do so since 1999-2000.

4 - The Serie A outfit have won their last four matches in the competition - the longest current run alongside fellow quarter-finalists Bayern Munich.

16 - No team still left in the tournament has conceded more goals than the 16 Atalanta have let in across their eight games.

32 - PSG have scored in each of their last 32 Champions League games in a run stretching back to the 2015-16 quarter-finals when firing a blank against Manchester City.

RB LEIPZIG V ATLETICO MADRID

1 - Not only will this be the first competitive encounter between the sides, it is also the first time Leipzig have been drawn against a Spanish club in European competition.

5 - Atletico are contesting their fifth quarter-final in the last seven years - only Barcelona and Bayern Munich can better that tally across the same timeframe.

0 - None of Leipzig's 14 previous Champions League games have ended goalless.

4 - Four of the German side's last eight goals in the competition have come from the penalty spot. Indeed, only Atalanta (5) have benefited from more penalties this season.

12 - Since the start of 2019, 12 of the 14 goals Atletico have scored in UEFA's showpiece competition have been scored after half-time.

𝗨𝗖𝗟 𝗖𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗱𝗼𝘄𝗻



𝗔𝘁𝗹𝗲́𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗼 𝗱𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗱𝗿𝗶𝗱 at Anfield



BARCELONA V BAYERN MUNICH

18 - Both sides are through to the last eight of the Champions League for an 18th time, with Barcelona into a record 13th successive quarter-final.

5 - The Catalan giants have been beaten in five of their eight previous encounters with Bayern in the competition, which is more than they have lost against any other side.

17 - Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski has been directly involved in 17 Champions League goals in 2019-20 - six more than any other player.

8 - Hansi Flick's side have won their opening eight matches in the competition this term, with Barcelona the only side to have previously won nine on the spin.

2 - Barca have lost just two of their last 31 Champions League games and are unbeaten this season - Bayern and Man City being the only other unbeaten sides.

MANCHESTER CITY V LYON

1 - City have reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League for a fourth time in five seasons, but have only progressed from one of their previous three appearances.

4 - Lyon are unbeaten in their last four games against English opposition in this competition - a run that includes a win and a draw against City in last season's group stage.

2 - Pep Guardiola progressed from his first seven Champions League quarter-finals but has been eliminated in his two appearances at this stage with City.

3 - Gabriel Jesus could become the third player to score in three separate knockout games for City in a single season after Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling, both in 2018-19.

6 - Lyon attacker Memphis Depay has scored in six successive Champions League matches. Ruud van Nistelrooy is the only Dutch player to go on a longer run (nine with Manchester United in 2002-03).