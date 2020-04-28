Is Sporting Merit Enough to Decide Champions League Qualification?

Aarran Summers

We are reaching a stage in the season where difficult decisions could face debate and ratification. Some nations have already made the call. The Netherlands and Belgium have decided to end their season prematurely. Belarus have continued their campaign. German clubs are back in training, while the rest of the European leagues look on from afar.

UEFA have already urged clubs to explore all possible options to finish domestic seasons. It is not necessarily the issue of league positions that is the problem for Europe’s governing body, but the issue of qualification for next season’s European competition.

UEFA argues that teams should qualify through ‘sporting merit’ with the added request that national associations select the clubs to qualify. However, they could ‘refuse or evaluate’ those selected teams, if they are not satisfied that a finished season does not meet the organisation’s guidelines.

Out of the UEFA member associations, one nation is facing a sporting and political nightmare. The Spanish Football Association have suggested that qualifying spots are allocated based on club efficient, which calculates performance in continental club competitions over five years. One could argue why they have suggested this idea when it conflicts with the usual ruling that clubs qualify based on their league positions.

Atletico Madrid would qualify by this ruling. If UEFA follow the current rules, Atletico would not. Could UEFA reject the likes of Getafe or Real Sociedad of whom hold that qualifying spot, to make way Diego Simeone’s side, on the grounds of more financial income and television viewership?

If UEFA were to follow that ruling, then it would have to apply for the rest of the national leagues. In the case of England in this instance, Manchester United would qualify at the expense of high-flying Leicester City.

After a video call with all 55-national associations, UEFA has made it clear that on-field performances should determine the make-up of next season’s European competitions. They have demanded that all teams ‘explore all possible options to play games to their natural conclusion’.

The idea of a new format is currently up for discussion and that involves clubs qualifying on sporting merit, but UEFA are not clear on what a format would take place. In England, the top four would remain the same, based on this criterion.

If UEFA continues with their stance of rejecting a “null and void season” and the Premier League follow suit, then Liverpool will become Premier League champions for the first time. It would mean that last season’s Champions League finalists, Tottenham, and their rivals Arsenal, would not qualify for the first time in 11 and 25 years respectively.

What is abundantly clear is that we do not when matches will resume, if ever. It is becoming increasingly apparent that UEFA and various national associations could face court action. It could be a busy time for lawyers as they look to solve this unprecedented dilemma. The arguments as to who finishes where and who qualifies for Europe will have to continue for many months. It is an extremely delicate moment for Europe’s governing body.