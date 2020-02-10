Injured Douglas Costa set to miss Champions League clash with Lyon

Douglas Costa is set to miss the first leg of Juventus' Champions League last-16 tie against Lyon due to injury.

The winger sustained hamstring damage in Juve's shock 2-1 Serie A defeat to Hellas Verona on Saturday.

Following tests by the club's medical staff, Costa is now expected to be out of action for between 15 and 20 days.

It means the 29-year-old is unlikely to be fit for the trip to Lyon on February 26, while he is also a doubt for the top-of-the-table clash with Inter on March 1.

Costa will also miss Juve's Coppa Italia semi-final first leg with Milan on Thursday, as well as Serie A games at home to Brescia and away to SPAL.

Injuries have blighted much of Costa's time in Turin, the Brazil international having only started five league games under Maurizio Sarri this season.