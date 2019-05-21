Firmino trains alongside Liverpool team-mates

Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino trained with his team-mates on Tuesday as he stepped up his recovery ahead of next week's Champions League final against Tottenham.

The Brazil international has missed his side's last three games – including their sensational Champions League semi-final second-leg win over Barcelona – with a groin injury.

However, the 27-year-old took part in the Reds' first session of their training camp in Marbella on Tuesday as he looks to regain full fitness ahead of the clash against Spurs in Madrid on June 1.

Liverpool said his return to full training will "be carefully managed" and Firmino will take part in a series of "specialised programmes" over the coming days.

Firmino has played an important role in Liverpool's impressive season, scoring 16 goals in 47 appearances across all competitions.