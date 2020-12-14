Draw Confirmed for Champions League Round of Sixteen

Neymar will return to former side Barcelona in the pick of the round of sixteen draw in the Champions League.



Earlier today in Nyon the draw was made. Borussia Mönchengladbach who just made it into the round of sixteen, will take on Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. Defending champions Bayern Munich have been drawn against Italian side Lazio, whilst Frank Lampard of Chelsea has been handed a stern test against Atletico Madrid.



Jurgen Klopp will be returning to Germany as Liverpool face off against RB Leipzig, the side who dumped out Manchester United out of the group stage. Barcelona will take on last years beaten finalists PSG, a game which will see Neymar return to his former club.



Cristiano Ronaldo will be returning to Portugal as Juventus play Porto and Sevilla will take on Borussia Dortmund who recently parted ways with boss Lucian Favre, minnows Atalanta will take on Real Madrid.



Draw in full:



Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Manchester City

Lazio vs Bayern Munich

Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea

RB Leipzig vs Liverpool

Porto vs Juventus

Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund

Atalanta vs Real Madrid