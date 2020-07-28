Dembele and Griezmann train as Barca prepare for Champions League

Barcelona returned to training on Tuesday ahead of the resumption of the Champions League, with Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann on duty.

The French duo have both been sidelined with injuries but underwent individual recovery work as they continued their rehabilitation.

Griezmann suffered a thigh problem in the 1-0 win over Real Valladolid on July 11, forcing him to miss the final two LaLiga games as Barca were dethroned by Real Madrid during the run-in.

As for Dembele, his season was seemingly over when he underwent surgery to repair his damaged hamstring back in February.

However, the extension of the 2019-20 campaign due to the coronavirus pandemic has raised the possibility of the winger featuring in Europe.

Meanwhile, defender Clement Lenglet also worked away from the rest of the group, the centre-back attempting to overcome a groin injury suffered on the last day of the league campaign.

Barca are beginning preparations for the delayed second leg of their last-16 tie against Napoli, to be played on August 8 at Camp Nou. The teams drew 1-1 in the first meeting, which took place on Italian soil in February.

The subsequent knockout rounds will take place in Portugal, all as one-off games following changes to the schedule caused by the COVID-19 crisis.