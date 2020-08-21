Coutinho focused on Champions League amid transfer talk

Bayern Munich attacker Philippe Coutinho insisted he was "fully focused" on the Champions League amid talk about his future.

Coutinho will make his final appearance for Bayern against Paris Saint-Germain in the decider on Sunday before returning to parent club Barcelona.

However, the Brazil international is expected to make a permanent move from Barcelona, linked with a switch to Arsenal.

But Coutinho, who arrived at Barcelona from Liverpool in January 2018, said his focus was on the Champions League final.

"My mind is fully focused on the competition," the playmaker told Esporte Interativo.

"It's a unique opportunity for us. I'm very happy to be in the Champions League final.

"On my future, I haven't thought about it because I'm only thinking about the final."

Coutinho has scored 11 goals and provided nine assists in 37 games in all competitions for Bayern in 2019-20.