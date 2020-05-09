Coronavirus: Aulas claims Juventus v Lyon will be held on August 7

The second leg of the Champions League last-16 tie between Juventus and Lyon will be held on August 7, according to the Ligue 1 club's president, Jean-Michel Aulas.

Lyon claimed a 1-0 win in the first leg in France in February thanks to a goal from Lucas Tousart.

The competition was then suspended in March due to the coronavirus crisis and UEFA has yet to announce a concrete plan to resume the 2019-20 tournament.

However, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) claimed this week that it was restarting the Super Lig season so it could finish before the Champions League final, which would be held in Istanbul in August.

Aulas has now claimed the match with Juve at the Allianz Stadium will happen in the early part of the month.

"The match against Juventus is confirmed for August 7, in Turin and behind closed doors," he told RTL.

The Ligue 1 season was concluded early after French authorities decreed there would be no live sport in the country until at least September.

Paris Saint-Germain were confirmed champions based on their average points per match, while Lyon finished seventh, outside the European places.

A return to the Champions League is therefore contingent on Lyon winning this season's competition, but Aulas believes neither they nor PSG will have any chance against teams who have been playing regularly in restarted leagues.

"If the appeals [to have Ligue 1 resumed] are not successful, Lyon and PSG will be sent to be massacred by teams who will have had a preparation that others won't have had," he said.