Club Brugge sack coach Scott Parker after Benfica drubbing

Belgian side Club Brugge sacked English coach Scott Parker on Wednesday after they were thrashed 7-1 on aggregate by Benfica in the last 16 of the Champions League.

"Scott Parker is no longer head coach of Club Brugge," the club said on Twitter.

Parker, the former Fulham and Bournemouth manager, was a surprise hire on December 31, but lasted just 12 games at Brugge.

The 5-1 defeat by Benfica in Lisbon on Tuesday, on top of the 2-0 defeat in the home leg, brought the curtain down on his short stay.

Brugge, the 18-time champions, are currently fourth in the Belgian first division, 21 points behind leaders Genk.

The club were appearing in the Champions League knockout stage for the first time in the competition's current format.