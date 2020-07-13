CAS to announce Man City decision

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will announce a decision on Manchester City's appeal against their Champions League ban on Monday.

The Switzerland-based body will confirm the verdict at 10:30 local time (08:30 GMT).

City's hearing at CAS began on June 8 and concluded two days later, with proceedings conducted by video call.

The Premier League club are seeking to overturn UEFA's decision to ban them from European competition for the next two seasons, along with a fine of €30million (£27.2m), after finding them guilty of "serious breaches" of Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations.

City have persistently denied wrongdoing in relation to the matter, which stemmed from a series of articles published by Der Spiegel in November 2018, drawing on information purportedly obtained by the whistleblower Football Leaks.

"The club has always anticipated the ultimate need to seek out an independent body and process to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence in support of its position," read a statement at the time from City, who UEFA said had "failed to cooperate" with the investigation.

City have already secured a top-four finish in the Premier League this season, which will mean a place in the 2020-21 Champions League if the verdict is overturned.

Manager Pep Guardiola has repeatedly stated his belief that his club will be cleared, doing so again after Saturday's 5-0 win at Brighton and Hove Albion.

"I'm confident in the club, I know their arguments and the defence they had," he said. "We have to wait for Monday. I know there are many teams in the Premier League waiting too.

"I'm confident because we know exactly what the club has done and that will allow us to play in the Champions League next season and to be recognised by everyone that nothing wrong happened."

In an interview with HLN, star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne suggested he might be happy to stay at City in the event of a reduction to a one-year ban, although a two-year Champions League absence would force him to consider his options.

"I'm just waiting," he said. "The club told us they are going to appeal, and they are almost 100 per cent sure they are right. That's why I'm waiting to see what will happen. I trust my team.

"Once the decision is made, I will review everything. Two years would be long, but in the case of one year I might see."