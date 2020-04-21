Can UEFA Reschedule the Champions League?

Aarran Summers (@aarransummers)



Save the date. Saturday 29th August. If COVID-19 decides to end an ugly reign of terror and normality were to resume, then the UEFA Champions League Final will take place in the Turkish city of Istanbul. It would be three months later than initially scheduled.

However, UEFA has made the first bold step at least. What is abundantly clear, though, the date is not confirmed. UEFA faces a race against time to rattle the teams down to just two in four months. Time is of the essence. Time is not what the sporting world has right now.



UEFA will meet on Thursday 23rd April to discuss at greater length how the Coronavirus will impact and ultimately disrupt the competition. Some leagues are looking into the option of finishing earlier than planned with the backing of the organisation. However, UEFA’s plan of finishing championships at the original time would still be preferred.



The teams involved in the competition may face two scenarios. The quarter-finals and semi-finals could take place in July and August. Alternatively, UEFA could condense the rounds into one game per fixture with a mini-tournament taking centre stage.



It is important to note that four teams have already qualified for the quarter-finals. The other eight teams are still locked in battle. The knock-on effect on all of this is that next season’s competition could begin in the week commencing 20th October.



To question whether this is feasible or not is to look at the current plans of the nations whose teams are currently still in the competition. The German Federation has made no secret that they plan to resume training as quickly as possible but under the safe and orderly guidance of their national government.

Bundesliga teams are currently doing so but are under strict orders from the federation. England though is still discussing whether the Premier League, could even be completed. If this solution is to work, then all of the national governing bodies must agree on a sensible solution. Not doing so could have huge ramifications on the respective domestic leagues and in the broader picture of continental football.



There is also the case of how long COVID-19 will wreak havoc around the world. As billions currently undergo self-isolation, there is an argument that sport and football, in particular, has taken a different position. Interest in the game and in particular the Champions League naturally remains, but opinion has shifted. There is no guarantee that the Champions League will begin in July or August of this year. There is every chance that it may face further delays.



If that the case, then questions will have to be asked of when to start the next season. If the leagues face cancellation, then all will question the qualification process for the upcoming competition.

There is no doubt that this is logistically a challenging time for UEFA and football teams in Europe. There will be a decision. It probably will not be universally accepted, but everyone we will have to acknowledge it under the current conditions.