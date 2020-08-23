Bayern's Pavard explains his PSG comment: If you're afraid in a final, go home

Benjamin Pavard moved to explain himself after criticism of his comment that Bayern Munich "don't have to be afraid" of Paris Saint-Germain.

Bayern and PSG will meet in the Champions League final at the Estadio da Luz on Sunday, with Pavard in contention to start for the first time in Portugal after sustaining an ankle injury in training last month.

After Hansi Flick's side overcame Lyon in the semi-finals, the World Cup-winning defender declared they held no fear of any team.

Frenchman Pavard's remarks sparked a strong reaction, but he clarified his feeling that you cannot worry about any opponent in a game like the Champions League final.

"Paris are a great team, very complete in all positions. They did a really good job, with very good signings," Pavard told RMC Sport.

"In my head, in a final, if you're afraid of playing a final against PSG, Real Madrid or whoever, you might as well stay at home.

"People are free to think what they want. We have a final to prepare for."

Bayern have won their past 20 matches across all competitions and thrashed Barcelona 8-2 in the quarter-finals.

"[There is calmness] regarding our results, our way of playing, the coach, I think. There is a very good atmosphere in the team," said Pavard.

"Getting there and losing in the final, I don't imagine it at all. I hope to lift the trophy with the whole team.

"I'm very happy to be in the final, but if it's to lose it, I won't. It's useless."