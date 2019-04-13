Ajax hit by De Jong injury blow ahead of Juve clash

Ajax appear to have suffered a major injury blow ahead of the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Juventus after Frenkie de Jong suffered an apparent hamstring injury against Excelsior.

Influential midfielder De Jong walked down the tunnel clutching the back of his leg inside the opening half hour of Saturday’s Eredivisie game, which Ajax led 1-0 through Klaas-Jan Huntelaar.

Dusan Tadic and Huntelaar added further goals before half-time but the bigger picture is not so rosy, with De Jong now looking a likely absentee for Tuesday's trip to Turin.

Erik ten Hag’s side claimed a 1-1 draw at the Johan Cruyff ArenA this week, with David Neres cancelling out Cristiano Ronaldo's first-half opener.

Netherlands international De Jong established himself as one of the most sought-after midfielders in world football thanks to superb performances for club and country, and the 21-year-old will join Barcelona at the end of this season in a deal worth €86million.