Defending Tour de France champion Pogacar loses key teammate

Defending Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar lost a third UAE Emirates teammate when his lieutenant Rafal Majka pulled out injured ahead of Wednesday's mountain stage 17 climb to Peyregudes.

Slovenian Pogacar needs to overturn a 2min 22sec deficit to overall leader Jonas Vingegaard of Jumbo as their cat-and mouse struggle for the yellow jersey enters its end game.

The 20210 and 2021 champion Pogacar has already lost climber George Bennett and flat plains specialist Vegard Stake Laengen, while Vingegaard has also lost two teammates.