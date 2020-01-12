Respect 'not there' from Serbia fans - Nadal January 12, 2020 19:24 0:33 min Rafael Nadal was unhappy with the atmosphere during the ATP Cup final and said some fans treated it as if it were a football match Interviews Rafael Nadal -Latest Videos 0:41 min Nadal calls for ATP Cup and Davis Cup to be merged 0:14 min Aubameyang 'very disappointed' with sending off 0:30 min Luis Suarez set to miss four months 1:29 min Djokovic's Serbia beats Spain to win ATP Cup 0:38 min Solskjaer delighted with Rashford after United thu 1:12 min Jose happy with Spurs efforts in Liverpool defeat 1:03 min It means nothing to me 2:02 min Nightly Notable | Jayson Tatum: Jan. 11 1:36 min GAME RECAP: Bucks 122, Trail Blazers 101 2:01 min GAME RECAP: Cavaliers 111, Nuggets 103