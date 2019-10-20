Andy Murray claimed a fairy-tale victory as he rallied to beat Stan Wawrinka in the final of the European Open.

He sealed his first ATP Tour crown since March 2017 by coming from behind to win a battle lasting two hours and 27 minutes 3-6 6-4 6-4 in Antwerp.

Murray's victory on Sunday capped a remarkable week as he claimed a title in the same year his career had been thrown into major doubt when he underwent hip resurfacing surgery after the Australian Open.

It had looked like he would fall to convincing loss when he dropped serve in the second set and Wawrinka – whose wait for a first title since May 2017 goes on – had two chances to go a double break in front.

But Murray showed his trademark grit to record a tournament win which, while being at ATP 250 level, will undoubtedly go down as one of the sweetest in his storied career.

Murray put his hands to his head in disbelief after sealing victory and broke down in tears as he acknowledged the crowd and took his seat before getting his hands on the trophy.