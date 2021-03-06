Petra Kvitová has won the Qatar Open following a straight-sets 6-2, 6-1 win over Garbine Muguruza. The Czech player, who was the fourth seed in the tournament brushed aside her opponent winning the contest in one hour and six minutes.



Kvitová had previously defeated Muguruza in 2018 final and was in command throughout to win a second Qatar Open title.



More to follow.