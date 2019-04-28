Petra Kvitova overcame Anett Kontaveit in the Stuttgart Open final to become the first player to win two tournaments on the WTA Tour this season.

The third seed - who had come through a three-set battle against Kiki Bertens on Saturday - triumphed 6-3 7-6 (7-2) on clay, adding to her success at the Sydney International in January.

Kontaveit had her opportunities during a competitive contest, though, including wasting two break-point opportunities in the opening game of the match.

After exchanging breaks at the start of the second set, the Estonian manufactured two set points when 5-4 in front but both went begging, allowing a relieved Kvitova to hold serve.

The world number three quickly claimed a 6-0 lead as a tie-break was required, eventually securing victory after one hour and 31 minutes.

"I always need matches to get used to the clay," Kvitova told the media in her post-match news conference.

"To be honest, yesterday I felt really bad in the first set. I turned it around, though, and from the very beginning today I was much, much better.

"The key to playing well today was winning yesterday. I have to say we both played well today - even if I had lost I would have said the same."