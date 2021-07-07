Wimbledon: Djokovic eases into 10th semi-final

Novak Djokovic continued his pursuit of a third successive Wimbledon title with a straight-sets quarter-final victory over unseeded Marton Fucsovics.

The number one seed was not at his brilliant best but still emerged with a comfortable 6-3 6-4 6-4 victory on Centre Court.

Djokovic is now two matches away from a record-equalling 20th grand slam title and will play Denis Shapovalov or Karen Khachanov in the last four.

The Serbian's calm celebration - having taken the first of his two match points when Fucsovics sent a forehand long after two hours and 17 minutes - highlighted how untroubled he had been.

Djokovic raced into a 5-0 lead and although Fucsovics broke back in the seventh game – the only time he was able to do so in the match – the world number one closed out the opener.

The second set was a much closer affair, though Djokovic never offered up a break-point chance and then made the decisive breakthrough at 4-4.

Djokovic capitalised on his momentum with a break in the first game of the third set and then cemented that advantage with a crucial hold after saving four Fucsovics break points.

Despite his Hungarian opponent continuing to battle from there, that break proved enough and Djokovic soon got over the line to reach his 10th Wimbledon semi.

"Going for history is a huge inspiration for me – let's keep it going," Djokovic said after his win, which came as Shapovalov and Khachanov neared the end of a gruelling five-set battle.

"It was a solid performance – I started off extremely well - then one break of serve in the second and third set was enough to clinch victory.

"Credit to Marton for fighting and hanging in there - he had a great tournament."



Data Slam: Second set key for Djokovic

The second set was pivotal to Djokovic's victory. The Serbian failed to take four break points in the opening game and that allowed Fucsovics to find some momentum.

But in not offering up a break point, winning 16 of his 18 points on first serve, Djokovic was ultimately able to claim the set and remain on track despite being short of his best.

He ended up with only 23 winners to 30 unforced errors in the match, but victory never looked in doubt.

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Djokovic – 23/30

Fucsovics – 24/31

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Djokovic – 4/3

Fucsovics – 5/5

BREAK POINTS WON

Djokovic – 4/14

Fucsovics – 1/6