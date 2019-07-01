Wimbledon champion Djokovic off to winning start

Defending champion Novak Djokovic got his campaign for a fifth Wimbledon title off to a winning start on Monday, seeing off Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany 6-3, 7-5, 6-3.
Top seed and world number one Djokovic had to recover from early breaks in both of the first two sets as well as a nasty fall on the Centre Court grass.
Djokovic, chasing a 16th career major, will faces Denis Kudla of the United States for a place in the last 32.
Men
1st rd
- Denis Kudla (USA) bt Malek Jaziri (TUN) 6-4, 6-1, 6-3
- Kevin Anderson (RSA x4) bt Pierre-Hugues Herbert (FRA) 6-3, 6-4, 6-2
- Stan Wawrinka (SUI x22) bt Ruben Bemelmans (BEL) 6-3, 6-2, 6-2
- Reilly Opelka (USA) bt Cedrik-Marcel Stebe (GER) 6-3, 7-6 (7/4), 6-1
- Feliciano Lopez (ESP) bt Marcos Giron (USA) 6-4, 6-2, 6-4
- Steve Darcis (BEL) bt Mischa Zverev (GER) 6-2, 6-4, 6-4
- Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP x23) bt Peter Gojowczyk (GER) 6-3, 6-2, 6-3
