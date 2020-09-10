English
Top seed Fognini suffers shock defeat to Huesler in Kitzbuhel

Another of the seeded players fell at the Generali Open on Thursday as Fabio Fognini tasted defeat to Marc-Andrea Huesler in Kitzbuhel.

Top seed Fabio Fognini suffered a shock straight-sets defeat to Marc-Andrea Huesler in the second round of the Generali Open on Thursday.

Fognini, competing for the first time since undergoing arthroscopic surgery on both ankles in May, went down 6-1 6-2 to world 303 Huesler in a little under an hour.

The 2011 French Open quarter-finalist was broken in the second game and Huesler, who had just two previous career wins on the ATP Tour, broke again in the sixth.

After saving three break points in the early stages of the third set, Huesler held serve and secured a famous win in Kitzbuhel with minimal fuss.

Feliciano Lopez awaits in the last eight after battling to a 7-5 6-7 (4-7) 7-6 (7-3) victory over seventh seed Guido Pella in three hours.

