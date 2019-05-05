Rested Garin trumps tired Berrettini to claim BMW Open

Cristian Garin outlasted Matteo Berrettini to claim the BMW Open title with a 6-1 3-6 7-6 (7-1) success on Sunday.

Persistent rain in Munich meant that Berrettini was forced to play his semi-final encounter against Roberto Bautista Agut earlier in the day, and the Italian was doubtless grateful for a relatively straightforward 6-4 6-2 victory.

Garin, by contrast, was well rested following his last-four triumph over Marco Cecchinato on Saturday and the Chilean looked far sprightlier in breaking twice en route to taking the opening set – Berrettini's forehand letting him down all too frequently.

He did find another gear in the second, however, and increasing pressure on Garin's serve eventually paid off with a break for 5-3. Berrettini ensured there would be a decider with an emphatic ace down the middle.

Garin produced a fine forehand winner to break at 5-3 in the third, only for his opponent to hit back immediately courtesy of a clinical volley at the net.

But in the breaker Berrettini was perhaps feeling the effects of playing his fifth set of the day as Garin clinched his second ATP Tour crown in as many months – a stunning pass setting up match point before an angled backhand volley completed the job.