Rafael Nadal ends season because of foot injury

Rafael Nadal announced on Friday that he is ending his season because of a foot injury that has troubled him since his defeat in the semi-finals at the French Open.

REUTERS

"Hello everyone, I wanted to inform you that unfortunately I have to end the 2021 season," the Spaniard wrote on Twitter. "Honestly, I've been suffering a lot more than I should with my foot for a year and I need to take some time."

