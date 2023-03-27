Pegula and Potapova into Miami last eight

All 16 survivors in the tournament were in action on 'Manic Monday' at Hard Rock Stadium where the quarter-final line-up will be set.



World number three Pegula got off to a flying start - she struck seven winners in the opening nine minutes and won the first three games. With only 19 minutes on the clock she was 5-0 up.



The second set was a different story though with Linette grabbing a 5-2 lead but twice she let set point slip on her serve and Pegula went on to win the final five games to secure victory.



The American will face Anastasia Potapova in the last eight after the Russian beat China's Zheng Qinwen 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) to continue her impressive run.



Romanian Sorana Cirstea followed up her quarter-final at Indian Wells by securing another last eight appearance thanks to a 7-6 (7-3, 6-4, win over Czech Marketa Vondrousova.



Italy's Martina Trevisan beat former French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 6-3.

