العربية
English
Tokyo 2020
Tennis

Nadal ousted by South African Harris at ATP Washington event

By

Rafael Nadal crashed out of his comeback event after a two-month layoff, falling to South Africa's 50th-ranked Lloyd Harris on Thursday in a third-round match at the ATP Citi Open.

REUTERS

The 20-time Grand Slam champion, lost to 14th seed Harris 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 in only his second match on the Washington hardcourts.

Nadal aggravated a foot injury in a three-set victory over American Jack Sock on Wednesday in his first match since losing a French Open semi-final to Novak Djokovic.

But the 35-year-old Spanish left-hander said after the match his sore left foot felt better than in his opening match even though he couldn't manage a victory.

Harris, ranked a career-best 50th in the world, booked a Friday quarter-final against Japan's Kei Nishikori after downing third-ranked Nadal, the highest-rated player he has ever beaten.

Rafael Nadal Lloyd Harris
Previous Roger Federer withdraws from Toronto and Cincinnat
Read
Roger Federer withdraws from Toronto and Cincinnati events due to knee injury
Next

Latest Stories

>