Kyrgios handed hefty suspended fine and ban from ATP

Nick Kyrgios has been hit with a hefty $25,000 and 16-week ban from the ATP Tour - both of which are suspended - following his antics at the Western & Southern in August.

The investigation, which was undertaken by the ATP, concluded that Kyrgios has been found to have committed Aggravated Behavior at the Western & Southern tournament. Kyrgios is currently out injured after damaging his shoulder at the Zhuhai Championships in China. The fiesty Australian has had plenty of battles with the Tennis authorities down the years, and this is yet another sentence and fine to add to his rap sheet.