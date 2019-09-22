Jo-Wilfried Tsonga claims fourth Moselle title

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga rallied to beat Aljaz Bedene in three sets in Sunday's Moselle Open final, claiming his fourth title.

The former world number five, who previously won the competition in 2011, 2012 and 2015, dumped out seeds Nicoloz Basilashvili and Lucas Pouille en route to another decider.

But it was Tsonga who faced an upset when the first-set tie-break went the way of Bedene.

However, the one-time Australian Open finalist came up with an impressive response, edging another breaker in the second before starting the decider in fine fashion.

Tsonga moved 3-0 up and comfortably held while piling pressure on the Bedene serve.

He did not need another break, though, and saw out a 6-7 (4-7) 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 success and the 18th championship of his career.