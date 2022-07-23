العربية
Italian Musetti reaches first ATP final

Italian youngster Lorenzo Musetti advances to his first ATP Tour final.

Reuters

Italian youngster Lorenzo Musetti reached his first ATP Tour final on Saturday with a straight-sets victory over Francisco Cerundolo at the Hamburg clay-court event.

The 20-year-old won 6-3, 7-6 (7/3) to set up a final against either world number six Carlos Alcaraz or Slovakia's Alex Molcan.

"It means a lot for me," Musetti said.

"It's a surprise for me because I was not playing my best tennis last week (in Bastad), so I didn't expect to be in the final here."

The world number 62 dominated the majority of the match but missed a match point when leading 5-4 in the second set when an underarm serve backfired.

Musetti regrouped though to win in a tie-break, beating an in-form Cerundolo who won the Bastad title last week.

