Injured Halep withdraws from Miami Open

Getty Images

Simona Halep has withdrawn from the Miami Open due to a shoulder injury.

Halep beat Caroline Garcia in the second round in Florida on Thursday, but an issue with the world number three's right shoulder prevented her from facing Anastasija Sevastova.

The two-time grand slam champion said: "I'm very sorry to I have to pull out of the singles and doubles at the Miami Open, but my injury doesn't let me play here as expected.

"I'm sad that I can't continue, I wanted to come here to give my best and play many matches but unfortunately I can't. 

"Hopefully next year I will come back healthy and better."

Sevastova will face either French Open champion Iga Swiatek or Ana Konjuh in the round of 16.

