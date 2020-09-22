I have so much to look forward to in 2021 - Andreescu skipping rest of 2020

Bianca Andreescu will not play again in 2020 after confirming her intention to skip the clay-court swing.

The 2019 US Open champion has not played a competitive match since sustaining a knee injury during the WTA Finals last October.

Andreescu's agent had already confirmed her withdrawal from the French Open, with the main draw due to begin on Sunday.

And in a post on social media, Andreescu wrote: "I have come to the difficult decision to skip the clay-court swing this year and will be taking the remainder of the season off to focus on my health and my training.

"As hard as it was to come to this conclusion, I have so much to look forward to in 2021, including the Olympics; I want to use this time to focus on my game so I can come back stronger and better than ever.

"As always, all of your encouraging words and support mean the world to me and I look forward to getting back on the court and competing for Canada next year!"

Andreescu became the first Canadian to win a grand slam title when she defeated Serena Williams in the final at Flushing Meadows last year.

She remains number seven in the WTA rankings despite her elongated period of inactivity.