Federer v Nadal attracts record 51,954 fans for #MatchInAfrica

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal smashed the world record for attendance at a tennis match as the superstars went head-to-head in the Match in Africa.

A record-breaking 51,954 fans watched the charity exhibition at the Cape Town Stadium on Friday – 20-time grand slam champion Federer beating Nadal 6-4 3-6 6-3.

Federer and Alexander Zverev had previously set the record when they attracted 42,217 spectators for their exhibition in Mexico in November.

Organised by Federer's foundation, the Swiss sensation teamed up with Microsoft owner Bill Gates to face Nadal and South African-born Daily Show host Trevor Noah for a doubles encounter.

Federer and Gates were too good for Nadal and Noah, winning 6-3 to open proceedings in South Africa.

Rugby World Cup winner and South Africa star Siya Kolisi presented Federer with a Springboks jersey before the showpiece event on Friday.

Federer then outlasted Nadal – who is one title adrift of his enduring rival's all-time slam record – in the sixth edition of the Match in Africa.

Both players travelled to South Africa after their Australian Open campaigns did not go according to plan, Federer beaten by eventual champion Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals, while top seed Nadal was upstaged by runner-up Dominic Thiem in the quarters.