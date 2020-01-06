Chardy sets up Wawrinka meeting in Qatar

Jeremy Chardy beat Gregoire Barrere in three sets on Monday to set up a meeting with top seed Stan Wawrinka in the second round of the Qatar Open.

Chardy saved six set points before being taken do a decider by Barrere, who passed up six chances to break his opponent and succumbed to a 6-3 3-6 6-3 defeat.

Seventh seed Adrian Mannarino exited after a 6-3 6-4 loss to Alexander Bublik, while Filip Krajinovic – seeded sixth – came from a set down to beat Kyle Edmund 4-6 6-3 6-3.

There were also wins for Fernando Verdasco, Aljaz Bedene, Corentin Moutet and Miomir Kecmanovic.